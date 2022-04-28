Members of the Cherokee Nation Rules Committee, during an April 28 meeting, were updated on a local case currently in the U.S. Supreme Court.
During her report, Attorney General Sara Hill mainly talked about oral arguments in the Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta case.
“The case involved a single question of law, although originally, Oklahoma had asked the court to overturn McGirt. The court was not willing to take up that question, but they did take up this other singular question, which is whether states have inherent authority to prosecute crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians, in Indian Country,” said Hill.
The Castro-Huerta case involves a man who was convicted in state court for child neglect. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals had thrown out the conviction because of jurisdictional issues related to McGirt.
Hill said the state is arguing it has concurrent jurisdiction with the United States. She said the common rule has always been that the state lacks jurisdiction in this case.
“They can only prosecute any crimes in Indian Country if they are between non-Indians or non-Indian victimless crimes. Oklahoma is asking the Supreme Court to reexamine that,” Hill said.
During oral arguments, justices noted that decision could override promises made by Congress to tribes. The court will issues its ruling in the coming weeks.
CN Marshal Service Director Shannon Buhl updated the committee, saying they have 20 open positions for marshals.
“Also, we’re opening positions of special officer,” Buhl said. “If you can think about it, some people ask me why marshals cost so much, why it takes time to get one up and going. It’s because they are able to testify as case agents in both the Northern and the Eastern federal district.”
They also hold a special law enforcement commission, with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and they have to be able to testify and present cases in close to 90 different entities.
“Our training is long and more complex than usual. What we’ve tried to do at the Marshal Service is develop another tier of law enforcement for the tribe that’ll be more like based on community, they’ll still go to CLEET and they’ll still be a certified police officer, but they’ll handle minor crimes – misdemeanors and community stuff,” said Buhl.
Those special officers will then contact a CN marshal for big cases. Buhl said the biggest complaint he gets pertains to the lack of marshals.
“We know this, but we got so few, we can’t. Our goal is to get more uniformed officers out there to represent the tribe, and more importantly, represent those communities,” he said.
An act amending one of the titles of the Cherokee Code Annotated was approved.
Wes Nofire, District 3 councilor, said the change will stagger the terms by taking out the politics when several appointments come up at one time.
“Plus it helps be a little bit more transparent in the carryover between a new administrative office taking over,” he said.
The committee approved resolutions confirming the appointment of Barry Reynolds as a board member of the Cherokee Nation Businesses LLC.
Reynolds introduced himself to the committee and said he is excited to have the opportunity to spend his time and effort supporting CN.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, May 26 at 1 p.m. It can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
