The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee, during a Thursday, March 31 meeting, approved the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Reauthorization Act of 2022.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told the board said it was an important piece of legislation.
“It’s the reason many of us were drawn into public service for the Cherokee Nation in the first place. I want you to you know, as each of you do that I visited with over the year, that we’ve helped shape this legislation based on feedback we’ve gotten from Council over the years,” said Hoskin.
The New Home Construction application at the Housing Authority isn’t available online, as it was temporally suspended as the Council considered the legislation.
“Because there be some – I think and the Housing Authority can speak more precisely to this – just a few changes to that application. I think in particular when people apply, there’s some more upfront information on land ownership, for example,” he said.
Hoskin added there are hundreds of people who are waiting on the “land” list, and he believes the legislation would help those on the list.
In other business, a resolution to establish the second American Rescue Plan Act spending framework was approved.
During her report to the committee, Attorney General Sara Hill said the tribe file an amicus brief in the Castro v. Huerta case on Monday, April 4.
“I’m very happy with the shape it’s taking. Also, the defendant in that case has filed their response already to the state,” said Hill.
The Castro-Huerta case involves a man who was convicted in state court for child neglect. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out the conviction because of jurisdictional issues related to McGirt. The case will be heard by the court in April.
The board gave its nod to a resolution authorizing the submittal of Fiscal year 2022 substance abuse and suicide prevention program: suicide prevention, intervention and postvention application to Indian Health Services.
The committee approved resolutions confirming the reappointment of Johnnie Earp as a board member of the Economic Development Trust Authority.
Changes to the Cherokee Nation Sports Teams Funding Program Assistance Policy and Procedures were made.
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at 1 p.m. It can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.