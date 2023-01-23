CN set to give $5M in funding, grants to Boys & Girls clubs

Cherokee Nation, during a Jan. 23 luncheon, announced plans to invest an additional $5 million into area Boys & Girls Clubs.
Over the next two years, Cherokee Nation will contribute $100,000 to each of the nine BGA programs in the reservation – Bartlesville, Pryor, Tahlequah, Nowata, Chelsea, Tulsa, Adair County, Delaware County and Sequoyah County – for food security initiatives and another $100,000 for capital projects.
“If you want to look across this region and you want to see evidence of goodness in society; if you want to see an institution that has the same aspirations the Cherokee Nation does for the generation coming up; if you want to see an organization that believes also in building a better world to the next seven generations, you don't have to look any further than the Boys & Girls Club,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “We are your partners. We admire you. We're behind you 100%.”
Of the funds, $2.7 million is set aside for a grant pool aimed at on supporting child care on the Cherokee reservation.
“If you have ideas to scale up childcare, particularly on those holidays and perhaps even during the summer months, we want to make funding available to you,” said Hoskin.
Sharon Ballew, CEO of the Tahlequah Boys & Girls Club, said the program’s staff is “so excited” about the announcement.
“Thank you to Cherokee Nation and the Council,” said Ballew.
With 13 units to spread across, Ballew said they would try to make biggest impact possible with the funding. Increasing onsite safety is a priority, along with food security.
“We have some ideas on weekend [food] packs for kids to take home,” said Ballew.
Many speakers at the luncheon shared their own personal experiences with BGCA.
“The Boys & Girls Club means something special in so many lives and it’s not any different for me,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “I could talk about my kids because they are products of Boys & Girls Club after-school programs – all three of them have been impacted one way or another, and it’s always been positive.”
At the end of the luncheon, Cherokee Nation distributed its annual donations to each BGC club, including $14,873.33 to BGC of Delaware County; $5,417.02 to BGC of Bartlesville; $3,319.10 to BGC of Green Country; $14,935.95 to BGC of Chelsea; $5,761.46 to BGC of Nowata; $11,773.41 to BGC of Sequoyah County; $96,535.73 to BGC of Tahlequah; and $67,384 to BGC of Adair County Schools.
