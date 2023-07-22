Leaders of the Cherokee Nation met with representatives of the Town of Verdigris to sign a Memorandum of Agreement that acknowledges the tribe’s intent to donate revenue from traffic and misdemeanor citations back to the municipality. Front row, from left, are: Cherokee Nation Speaker of the Council Mike Shambaugh, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Verdigris Mayor Keith Crawford, and Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill. Back row: Cherokee Nation District 14 Councilor Keith Austin, Chief of Staff Corey Bunch, Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackelford, Delegate to Congress Kim Teehee, and Verdigris Police Lt. Lance Jensen.