CN, Spartan form alliance

TULSA - Officials from Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and the Cherokee Nation announced a formal educational partnership between the two organizations.
In recognition of National Aviation Day on Thursday, Aug. 19, Spartan College and the Cherokee Nation hosted an official signing of the agreement in Tahlequah, the capital of the Cherokee Nation.
For the Cherokee Nation, education and career opportunities for tribal citizens remain a strategic priority. A focus on STEM, which empowers individuals with the skills to succeed and adapt to this increasingly complex, changing, technological world is critical to the success of its citizens and necessary to sustain the economy. Through this partnership, the Cherokee Nation and Spartan College are committed to ensuring educational opportunities for students who aspire to be pilots or aviation technicians.
"The COVID-19 crisis has magnified the need for robust collaboration, and with their main campus in Tulsa, we feel this partnership will be a great benefit to Cherokee citizens looking at a career in aviation," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
"We are honored to become an educational partner for the Cherokee Nation. Serving the Cherokee Nation in this way supports our social mission by providing career-oriented education to high school graduates who may not have had this opportunity," said Rob Polston, chief executive officer at Spartan College.
