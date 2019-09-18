The federal government has recognized same-sex marriage since 2015 and the state of Oklahoma has allowed it since 2014, but relatively few federally-recognized Native American tribes have followed suit.
Marlon Fixico, managing editor of Native Out, told Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. that only around 42 federally-recognized tribes, out of more than 500, acknowledge marriage between members of the LGBTQ community. While not all tribes recognize it, the Cherokee Nation does.
After years of uncertainty regarding a position on same-sex marriage, former CN Attorney General Todd Hembree issued an opinion in 2016 that eliminated a 2004 ban.
According to Cherokee Nation District Court Judge T. Luke Barteaux, the tribe does not track information regarding marriages among LGBTQ community members.
"Parties applying for a marriage license are not questioned about their orientation, status, and-or personal beliefs," he said. "Licenses are issued to any couple that completes the application process, provides identification, proves at least one party is a citizens of the Cherokee Nation, and pays the licensing fee."
At the forefront of the tribe's gay marriage issue were Dawn and Kathy Reynolds-McKinley, who fought for 12 years to have their union recognized by the Cherokee Nation. In May 2004, the couple obtained a marriage certificate from the Cherokee Nation and married shortly thereafter. The two women were told to act quickly, though, because of rumors that their marriage would be challenged in tribal court.
"It was brought to our attention that we needed to get married quickly," said Kathy. "We were trying to plan the wedding, but they said, 'No, the law is getting ready to change and you need to do it quickly.' So five days later, we had a wedding where there were more press than family members."
Shortly after their ceremony, the couple ran into difficulties when they tried to file their marriage license. The tribe's court system at that time, the Judicial Appeals Tribunal, placed a moratorium on all licenses. Then, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council unanimously approved the Marriage and Family Act of 2004, which banned same-sex marriage.
For 12 years, the couple dealt with attorneys and court challenges. Throughout their journey to have the marriage recognized, the couple said they received both support and opposition.
"We raised a child through all of that, and we tried to teach her to love who you want to love and to respect anyone's choice," said Dawn. "To us, it's not a choice; it's who we are. It's really hard to teach a child and raise her that way when you have people throwing threats at us."
Meanwhile, Kathy said she was "shocked" at some of the support they did receive.
"There were people who would stop us and say, 'We recognize you and we appreciate what you're doing,'" she said.
Eventually, Hembree issued the opinion stating the law prohibiting same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. After more than 12 years of trying to have their marriage recognized by the Cherokee Nation, the Reynolds-McKinley couple finally filed their marriage certificate with the CN court. It was a day that neither were sure would ever come.
"It was a different feeling when we went down there that day to finally have our license," said Dawn. "It gave us a different feeling than us being escorted out of the courthouse."
Now, marriages within the Cherokee Nation come with only a few requirements. According to Barteaux, applicants must provide forms of identification with at least only party's proof of tribal citizenship.
"They will have to pay a $10 filing fee to the Cherokee Nation District Court, compared to the $50 fee they would have to pay if they filed with a county court," he said. "They will also need someone licensed with the Cherokee Nation to officiate the marriage, and two adult witnesses present and willing to sign the certificate at the time of the marriage."
A non-Cherokee who marries a citizen does not become a citizen. Barteaux recommends those concerned with service or program guidelines before or after marriage contact the specific department to receive more information.
"A non-Cherokee citizen would not become eligible for services by marrying a citizen, but the marriage could possibly affect certain programs or the level of services that the Cherokee spouse might be eligible for when income/dependent guidelines are involved," he said.
Learn more
For more information on the Cherokee Nation marriages, visit www.cherokee.org.
