The case of a deputy chief hopeful declared ineligible to run in the 2023 Cherokee General Election was heard before the CN Supreme Court on March 27.
David Comingdeer was originally found not eligible to run by the Cherokee Nation Election Commission on Feb. 27, the certification deadline for candidates.
“Any that are denied eligibility for any reason have three days to bring further documentation showing they should be eligible,” explained Marcus Fears, CNEC administrator.
Comingdeer appealed the decision on March 3 but was ultimately denied again.
The basis of CNEC’s denial was outstanding attorney’s fees and costs from an August 2021 CN Supreme Court Case, in which Comingdeer appealed the results of the 2021 District 7 Run-Off Election. The 2021 challenge was dismissed and the Supreme Court ordered Comingdeer to pay $6,300 – later corrected to $4,575 – in attorney fees to appellee CNEC, and $6,693.82 in attorney fees and costs to appellee Councilor Joshua Sam.
According to Cherokee Nation Code Annotated, any outstanding fines and civil penalties imposed by the Election Commission and any court ordered fines, costs, attorney’s fees and/or civil penalties from a previous Cherokee Nation general or special election must be paid before a person can be eligible to run as a candidate for an elective office in a subsequent general or special election.
In his March 2 letter to CNEC contesting the denial, Comingdeer wrote that the aforementioned 2021 Supreme Court case was filed and dated on Sept. 13, 2021, while the election code cited for his denial was “not approved and signed until May 23, 2022.”
“Based off the Cherokee Nation Election Code approved and signed after the Supreme Court case, CNCA 26 31 A 4 cannot take retroactive effect in my eligibility to run for deputy chief in 2023,” said Comingdeer.
CNEC reviewed Comingdeer’s contest and denied his eligibility again on March 3.
Comingdeer filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on March 10. His notice of appeal contends this use of the election code violates the CN Constitution, citing form it that “no law passed by the council shall have retroactive effect or operation.”
Comingdeer’s appeals also claims that this part of the election code is unconstitutional because it is “inconsistent” and “more restrictive than required” than what is prescribed by the constitution for candidates. In its brief on the case, CNEC said this section of the election code is not inconsistent with the constitution, but instead an “appropriate exercise of legislative power to promote transparency and accountability in the conduct of Cherokee Nation elections.”
Comingdeer’s hearing – Case No. SC-2023-04 – took place on Monday, March 27, at 3 p.m. and is being reviewed.
