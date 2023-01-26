On Jan. 26, Cherokee Nation passed amendments to the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act to invest $98 million of Opioid Settlement funds for construction of drug treatment facilities, funding behavioral health scholarships, and assisting those in recovery.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Hoskin Jr. spoke before the Rules Committee on Thursday about the legislation, which was originally put on the books in 2021 and later amended in 2022.
“This law originally was to set aside dollars for physical and mental wellness, and to that end, we are planning and constructing the first wellness center for the Cherokee Nation in Stilwell,” said Hoskin. “That is being funded by the Public Health and Wellness Act.”
Hoskin said the law is working.
“Last year, we brought to the council an opportunity to earmark some of the available Opioid Settlement dollars at that time for the purposes of building a drug treatment center,” he said.
These funds amounted to $15 million at the time, but Hoskin said they knew more resources were needed.
“Those dollars are there because our attorney general’s office aggressively pursued litigation against the opioid industry that had caused so much injury to the Cherokee people, to the Cherokee Nation, and a pioneering lawsuit was initiated a few years ago that was the first in Indian Country,” he said.
Unlike with the earlier tobacco settlement, Hoskin said, tribes were at the table for the opioid settlement.
“All of that has resulted in about $98 million available to get some remedy, to get some justice for the Cherokee people, and that’s what this legislation is all about,” he said.
The legislation provides for:
• $73 million over the next five years to construct drug facilities across the reservation, with the first one – an $18 million facility – to built in Cherokee County.
• $5 million for a behavioral health scholarship fund for Cherokees to become the professionals working in these drug treatment and other facilities.
• $10 million over the next 10 years for CN Career Services to assist those in recovery in finding employment.
• $10 million for CN Behavioral Health Services to address addiction problems and other ideas over the next 10 years.
• Additional settlement funds from the e-cigarette company Juul to effectively double what the CN spends on smoking cessation over the next eight years.
“The targeting by the opioid industry that happened, the exploitation by that industry that happened, caused an injury, and for every injury there ought to be a remedy,” said Hoskin. "This is a remedy I think will have a generational impact.”
The Rules Committee approved the legislation, after which the Tribal Council passed it during a special session later that day.
