Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members will gather Friday, Aug. 12 evening at Cherokee Springs Plaza to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale.
The event's reception will take place at 6 p.m. with the program and awards following at 7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Research Center.
The juried show and competition is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery located next to the Cherokee National Research Center and features 104 pieces by 74 artists, including seven Cherokee National Treasures.
Participating artists compete for their share of nearly $16,000 in prize money in two divisions — traditional and contemporary — alongside several specialty awards.
The traditional division is defined as “arts originating before European contact” and consists of three categories including basketry, pottery, and traditional arts.
The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of seven categories: visual arts, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry, and textiles.
The gallery is open to the public Tuesday, Aug. 16 through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.