CN transportation compact does not end other deals

The Cherokee Nation may now conduct transportation projects under its own autonomy after entering into the country's first Tribal Transportation Self-Governance Program compact earlier this month.
On June 7, U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenburg visited the CN to sign this compact with Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
This deal under the TTSGP "gives the Tribe the ability to plan and oversee its own road construction planning and transit projects without having to seek federal permission," as stated in a June 8 press release from USDOT.
Entering into this compact does not discontinue other agreements between the U.S. Government and the CN. Per USDOT's rule on the TTSGP, published in the Federal Register in 2020, "[the TTSGP] does not terminate existing authority for a Tribe to enter into agreements with the Federal Highway Administration, or contracts or agreements with the Department of the Interior, for the Tribal Transportation Program."
The CN may continue to pursue funds under other programs as well, as the rule says: "A Tribe may maintain its current contracts or agreements, or include Tribal Transportation Program funds in a funding agreement under this Program. A Tribe may only have one agreement at a time for the same funds."
Currently, the CN Department of Transportation is revising its Tribal Transportation Improvement Program plan for approval from the Federal Highway Administration in order to receive federal funds for eligible infrastructure projects. An unofficial list from CNDOT summarizing proposed projects for public comment lists over 40 planned projects totaling over a $100 million for the next five years.
Under the CN's new compact under TTSGP, this TTIP and other existing agreements will not be terminated. Rather, as Trottenburg explained at the signing ceremony, this compact gives "the Cherokee Nation much needed and much-deserved flexibility and decision-making authority over federal funds to carry out transportation projects in this community."
Hoskin spoke to the importance of this historic compact at this ceremony.
"Having oversight for the first time to plan, lead and oversee the finance of our own road projects will only mean more and better investments in terms of travel and infrastructure in the Cherokee Nation to the benefit of thousands of citizens," said Hoskin.
