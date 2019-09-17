The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council during a meeting Monday night confirmed the appointment of Lynna Carson and Linda O'Leary, respectively, as a board member of Cherokee Nation Businesses LLC., and member of the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission.
Prior to the council's confirmation of Carson, District 3 Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire asked her whether she had gotten the chance to do "a little homework" on 8(a) contracting with regard to business development. She said no research on the topic has been done yet, as she wanted to wait until she was fully confirmed.
"That's just kind of essential of how we as a tribe get funded through CNB," said Nofire. "It's a very important role and kind of the lack of understanding of something that essential to our businesses - for that I'm going to have to vote 'No' on this."
The resolution to confirm Carson passed 16-1.
For O'Leary's confirmation, no discussions were held. The council confirmed her 16-1, with At-Large Tribal Councilor Julia Coates the only one opposed.
The council elected District 15 Tribal Councilor Janees Taylor to the office of secretary of the Tribal Council.
A resolution was passed opposing a recent proposal by the federal government to allow non-Indians or non-members of a federal recognized tribe to own or possess eagle feathers. The proposal, submitted by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, would allow any "sincere religious believers" to possess eagle feathers if they are necessary to practice their faith.
Prior to Monday's council opposition, the tribe had already commented against the proposal.
The Cherokee Nation renewed its membership with the National Congress of American Indians and appointed the tribal delegate and alternates. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. was designated the NCAI delegate for the tribe, with Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Tribal Council members, and administration staff to serve as potential alternates.
The tribe will pay a $30,000 membership fee - split by the executive and legislative branches - to retain tribal membership within the NCAI. Based on the tribe's citizenry, the Cherokee Nation will have 180 votes in the NCAI.
During Hoskin Jr.'s state of the nation address, he gave the council an update on his recent trip to Washington, D.C., to discuss with members of Congress the tribe's recent assertion of its treaty right to seat a delegate with the U.S. House of Representatives.
"I will tell you that the response from members of Congress on a bipartisan basis was very encouraging," said Hoskin. "The questions posed were posed in the manner of not whether this should happen, but how it should happen and when it should happen. So that is very encouraging."
What's next
The next CN Tribal Council meeting is Oct. 15, at 6 p.m., at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.