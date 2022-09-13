The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council passed several resolutions, including granting easements and a $3.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, when it met Sept. 12.
Deputy Chief Bryan Warner gave a speech regarding the state of the nation in Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.’s stead. Warner expressed his gratitude for the team effort and work behind this year’s “very, very successful” hybrid Cherokee National Holiday.
“Our team estimates that more than 162,000 people attended the holiday this year in person,” he said. “We had about 100,000 or so people who were streaming online.
Warner also talked about the CN making the Forbes’ Top 10 Best In-State Employer of 2022, the expanded family leave program for CN employees, and a new infrastructure project.
“We are collaborating with [Indian Health Service] to bring more than $11.8 million in safer water infrastructure and sewage upgrades to 1,400 homes across the Cherokee Nation reservation,” he said.
Warner updated the Council on higher education scholarships this year.
“Almost 6,300 Cherokees are on scholarship this fall,” he said. “This is a record number of undergrad, graduate programs and concurrent enrollments, and I just want everyone to know how much we appreciate that.”
After his address, Warner and Secretary of Veteran Affairs S. Joe Crittenden presented several veterans with the Cherokee Warrior Award.
Chuck Garrett gave a report on Cherokee Nation Businesses.
“We are, as you have seen in our financial report to the council, having an extremely strong summer,” said Garrett.
CN Entertainment, he said, is having a strong year as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and Cherokee Federal is busy with contracts and having some “very significant successes.”
In new business, the council passed:
• The Career Readiness Act Of 2019, 2022 Amendments.
• An act amending Legislative Act #43-21 authorizing the comprehensive capital budget for fiscal year 2022 - mod. 6; and declaring an emergency.
• An act amending Legislative Act #44-21 authorizing the comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2022 - Mod. 11; and declaring an emergency.
• An act authorizing and approving the fiscal 2023 capital appropriations budget and declaring an emergency.
• An act authorizing and approving the fiscal year 2023 operating appropriations budget and declaring an emergency.
• A resolution in support of an executive branch study of opportunities to improve direct care and purchased and referred care (contract health) Claremore Indian Hospital.
• A resolution authorizing Cherokee Nation to grant an easement for right of way and lift station across tribal trust land to the Tahlequah Public Works Authority for the Indian Meadows Sewer Line project located in Cherokee County.
• A resolution authorizing Cherokee Nation to lease tribal trust land for a water pump station and grant easements for rights of way for a waterline project located on tribal trust lands to the Tenkiller Utilities Authority.
• A resolution authorizing Cherokee Nation to grant an easement for right of way for a road improvement project to the City of Catoosa located on tribal trust land in Rogers County.
• A resolution endorsing an intergovernmental detention agreement between Cherokee Nation and Limestone County, Texas.
What’s next
The next meeting of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the W.W. Keeler Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.