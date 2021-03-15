The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, during a meeting Monday, passed an act establishing the Cherokee Nation Juvenile Code, outlining rules for custody, court proceedings, detention and treatment with regard to juveniles.
Councilors also confirmed the appointment of Nathan Barnard as a district judge for the Cherokee Nation. The appointment of Barnard and expansion of juvenile court services comes less than a week after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed the tribe’s reservation had never been disestablished by Congress.
“Thanks to the work of this council, we have judges that have been confirmed, we have criminal codes that have been improved, and we have resources brought to bear to build the kind of criminal justice system that we must build if we’re to meet the very important obligation of public safety, a fair system, and an effective system,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “So I appreciate the work of the council, to date. We will have more work to do as the impact of McGirt and the opportunities presented by McGirt take hold on the reservation.”
An act establishing the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund was approved, establishing a revenue source for the public health of the tribe’s citizens throughout the reservation. Funding will be generated from unrestricted third-party revenue – like health insurance claims or billings to health insurance carriers or providers – collected by Cherokee Nation’s Health Services. The funding will be used for wellness centers and substance abuse treatment facilities. Unspent or unused funds collected under the act will be carried into the following fiscal year.
The council passed an act naming one of the tribe’s buildings in Catoosa as the J.W. Sam-Gadusi Building, in honor of J.W. Sam’s legacy to the city of Catoosa and to pay tribute to his lifelong commitment to education.
Councilors gave the go-ahead to donate surplus items, including dumbbells, weight bars, benches, and other exercise equipment, to Briggs Public Schools and Woodall Public School.
During his state of the nation address, Hoskin said the tribe has received four times the usual amount of requests for its annual heirloom seed disbursement.
Hoskin said there seems to be a sense of optimism that the COVID-19 situation is getting better, and that it’s due to efforts like the tribe’s to keep people safe and to administer vaccines, as it recently opened up vaccines for all residents who live within the reservation.
“I think that’s remarkable and I think it will make a difference in how quickly we can get into a better stage of this pandemic, and I think it says a great deal about the Cherokee Nation, particularly our health department,” he said.
Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett was questioned about the tribe’s attempt to open a casino in Arkansas. He said the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that CNB has the right to intervene in a lawsuit, challenging the Arkansas Racing COmmission’s award of a permit to open a casino to Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi. The tribe is still waiting for a court date for that hearing.
“That’s really the latest major development there,” said Garrett. “There is a also a case filed within Pope County that addresses any attempt by Gulfside to build a casino. It’s a stay on their construction.”
What's next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council meeting is April 12, at 6 p.m. All of the tribe’s council and committee meeting are available at the Cherokee Nation YouTube Page.
