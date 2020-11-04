CN, UKB officials explain nuances of dual enrollment

With two Cherokee tribes in Tahlequah, it’s not uncommon for Natives to have links to both the Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, resulting in dual enrollment for some.
It is not illegal for UKB members to be dual-enrolled. However, the UKB Enrollment Office has an ordinance that does not allow them to hold a membership in another tribe. UKB Enrollment Office Registrar Amanda Stopp said those who are dual-enrolled are placed on an “inactive” list.
“According to our ordinance, we do not [allow dual enrollment],” said Stopp. “That was something that was discussed between the UKB and the [Bureau of Indian Affairs], when we wanted to be known as a federally recognized tribe. We were told from the BIA office that we had to have exclusivity and to keep our rolls separate from Cherokee Nation to get funding.”
The UKB’s enrollment ordinance is part of an effort to prevent double-dipping of federal funds. To be a citizen of the UKB, a Native must be able to provide documentation that shows he or she is a descendant of someone on the 1949 UKB Base Roll, or of an individual listed on the final Dawes Roll. The Native also must have a one-fourth Keetoowah Cherokee blood quantum, calculated through the blood quantum listed for the person’s ancestor on either rolls.
In some instances, members of certain tribes will relinquish their membership to one Nation to receive services from another. The UKB Tribal Council has passed a resolution to allow Natives who have given up their membership to return and reenroll only once.
“If they relinquish a second time, they won’t be eligible to come back,” said Stopp. “It’s as simple as filling out the form, signing it, having it notarized, and then council ratifies it.”
The Cherokee Nation does allow its citizens to hold dual citizenship with other tribal governments. Similarly, to be a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, one must be a decedent of somebody on the Dawes Roll. However, the tribe does not require its citizens to have a certain blood quantum.
“The enrollment process for Cherokee Nation citizenship is the same, regardless of whether the applicant holds another tribal citizenship,” said CN Deputy Registrar Derrick Vann. “The applicant must be able to trace his or her ancestry back to the Dawes Roll and provide supporting documentation. Each tribal nation determines its own eligibility requirements, so while an applicant may have proved to be a member of another tribal nation, he or she still must follow Cherokee Nation’s requirements to enroll as a citizen.”
CN citizens are not necessarily entitled to per-capita funding, but can receive services through tribal, BIA, or Indian Health Service programs, depending on the situation. Those who would like to relinquish their citizenship have to make a request to the CN Registration Office, and could later reenroll, but they would have to wait until they could submit a request to do so.
“There are multiple steps to this process and it can take up to 60 days to complete,” said Vann. “Once a Cherokee Nation citizen has been relinquished at his or her request, the citizen must wait a period of five years before he or she can submit a new request for Cherokee Nation citizenship.”
