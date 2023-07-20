The Cherokee Nation Culture Committee met July 10 to discuss ongoing work at the Cherokee Heritage Center and the launch of Cherokee history.
Molly Jarvis of CN Cultural Tourism said one of the major projects the department is working on right now is the Cherokee Heritage Center.
“We’re still doing the master planning. We should have some conceptual renderings for the site late this summer, so we’re probably about eight weeks out from getting those, said Jarvis. “We don’t have any target on groundbreaking or anything for that yet, so just working on the renderings and the master plan still.”
Jarvis said the Cherokee Homecoming Art Show is being planned and set to run Aug. 12 through Sept. 9, with an opening reception on Aug. 11.
A few weeks ago, the tribe launched a Cherokee history course and Jarvis said those sessions are going really well.
“We have several classes that have been booked to capacity, so we continue to do those locally and then [we] are reaching out to our at-large organizations to have those history courses there as well,” she said.
District 6 Councilor Daryl Legg asked if the history course is available online or if it might be put online at some point.
“We still have a lot of curriculum development to do with the history course, but I imagine since that’s kind of the way of the world these days that that would be an option sometime in the future, but we don’t have specific plans for that right now,” said Jarvis.
Jarvis said the tribe held an closing ceremony for the “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” exhibit on July 8.
“We don’t always do this for exhibits but this one really warranted [the ceremony],” said Jarvis. “It was just a really nice closing event to honor that time in history and to include that it will be a part of the history that we’re telling in all of our facilities moving forward. We do think this exhibit will have a life beyond its closing, so we have plans for it to travel locally and then nationally in the coming years.”
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Culture Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23 at 11 a.m.
