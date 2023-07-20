Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.