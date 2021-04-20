CNB announces new employee-only health facility

TULSA – Cherokee Nation Businesses has opened the doors to its new CNB Employee Health Center, a primary care clinic exclusively for employees and dependents enrolled in the tribal company’s medical plan.
The new health facility is next to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa and features a full-time staff, including a physician, patient advocate, registered nurse and medical assistant.
“The hard work and dedication of CNB’s talented workforce continues to provide tremendous benefits for our citizens and the people of northeast Oklahoma,’ said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The new CNB Employee Health Center is an outstanding resource for the people who work diligently to support our communities and expand the local economy and who are responsible for the continued success of our tribal businesses.”
The employer-sponsored clinic provides CNB staff and covered family members with primary care, preventative treatment, behavioral health, vaccinations, telehealth, lab services, personal health assessments, patient advocacy, an onsite pharmacy and more. All services and prescriptions provided by the new facility are offered at no expense to patients.
"The legacy of Cherokee Nation Businesses is strong, enduring and vibrant," said Chuck Garrett, CNB chief executive officer. "Our mission is to grow Cherokee Nation's economy through diversification and to create jobs for Cherokee Nation citizens. We are proud to offer our employees high quality primary care and wellness services. We believe this benefit will serve our mission and the people who bring it to life every day."
The CNB Employee Health Center, operated by CareATC, will provide walk-in, urgent care and scheduled services. In addition to the full range of services at the new CNB Employee Health Center, employees also have access to CareATC’s network of workplace wellness providers located throughout the country, including eight clinics in northeast Oklahoma, at no cost to employees or their families.
For more information and a full list of CareATC’s workplace wellness locations, visit www.careatc.com.
