Cherokee Nation Businesses is appealing a ruling that rescinded its license to construct a $225 million casino in Pope County, Arkansas.
In 2018, Arkansas voters approved Amendment 100 to authorize four casinos to operate in Crittenden, Garland, Pope, and Jefferson counties. Casinos have since been set up in all except Pope County.
The Arkansas Racing Commission granted the Pope County license to CNB' entity Legends Casino and Resort in November 2021, after which Gulfside Casino Partnership, another candidate for the license, filed a lawsuit.
Gulfside claimed Legends did not have the "requisite experience in gaming" to receive the license, as CNB CEO Chuck Garrett explained during a Jan. 14 Tribal Council meeting.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox revoked Legends' license and, according to the Associated Press, ruled ARC did not have the authority to issue a license jointly to Legends and CNB. Fox also ruled that Legends was not eligible for a license since it didn't have prior casino experience.
"The Racing Commission abused its regulatory agency discretion in allowing 'good cause shown' for the Legends' casino license application to be tendered over seven months after the May 2019 license period closed when Legends did not even exist at the time of the May 2019 application period," said Fox.
CNB has moved to appeal the ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
"We remain confident in our legal position and have moved quickly in hopes of receiving a timely decision and final resolution of this matter," said Chuck Garrett, CEO of CNB.
CNB/Legends filed its notice of appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court on Jan. 13 and ARC filed its notice of appeal on Jan. 23.
On Jan. 26, CNB/Legends and ARC together filed a Joint Notice to Expedite with the Arkansas Supreme Court. The Arkansas Supreme Court ordered that all responses to the motion were due by noon on Jan. 30.
