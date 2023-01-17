The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council held its first regular meeting of the year on Jan. 14 and discussed recent litigation from an Arkansas trial court judge.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. began the meeting with his State of the Nation address and updated the council on some recent highlights, including the opening of the Domestic Violence Transitional Living Center in Stilwell, the passage of the Durbin Feeling Language Act by Congress, and several investments in small communities, like Marble City and Kenwood, across the Cherokee Nation.
“It’s also a way to send a message to the entire reservation that we aren’t going to leave any community behind,” said Hoskin.
Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner and Secretary of Veterans Affairs S. Joe Crittenden presented Mark Allen Prather and Steven Michael Cheatham with the Cherokee Warrior Veteran Award.
Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett presented his monthly report based on November 2022 financial results.
“We are ahead of budget, ahead of schedule but on target for our goals for the year,” said Garrett. “On both sides of our business within the gaming hospitality and the federal contracting, we are having great results financially and poised for a very strong year.”
Garrett addressed the results of a piece of litigation from Arkansas regarding another candidate for a Pope County Casino license. This candidate filed a lawsuit against the Arkansas Racing Commission and claimed Cherokee Nation Entertainment’s entity Legends Casino and Resort did not have the “requisite experience in gaming” to receive the license.
“Of course, we’ve been at this a couple of decades and have more than sufficient qualifications and history in the gaming industry, and the Arkansas Racing Commission – in evaluating our application – concluded the same thing,” he said.
Garrett said the trial court judge who heard the case ruled against CNE, and they immediately appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court.
“We feel extremely confident that we have the right legal arguments and that the facts are on our side," he said.
Garrett said if the Arkansas Supreme Court agrees with the trial court judge, the process would begin again and CNB would file with a different name – Cherokee Nation Entertainment.
“The court’s finding was that Legends Casino and Resort did not have any history and experience in gaming," he said. "That entity is own wholly by Cherokee Nation Entertainment.
The legal argument, he said, was that experience of the management team, board of directors, and rank-and-file transfers from CNE to the entity it owns.
In new business, the council approved:
• A resolution authorizing the Cherokee Nation Warehouse to donate surplus items to Cave Springs School.
• A resolution authorizing the Cherokee Nation Warehouse to donate surplus items to Oaks Fire Department.
• A resolution authorizing the Cherokee Nation Warehouse to donate surplus items to Braggs Public Schools
• An act amending legislative act 30-22, authorizing a comprehensive operating budget for fiscal year 2023 modification 3 and declaring an emergency.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Tribal Council Meeting will be held on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
