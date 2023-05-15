Cherokee Nation Foundation is helping students prepare for national exams in June.
The free, virtual workshops are hosted in partnership with Testing With Success and are offered to Native students in grades 9-12 with preference for Cherokee Nation citizens. Students receive customized testing preparation, featuring copyrighted strategies, and testing handbooks that deliver results.
The ACT Test is the standardized test used for college admissions in the U.S., designed to assess high school students' readiness for college. The test covers four academic areas: English, mathematics, reading, and science, with an optional writing test. CNF’s ACT Prep virtual workshop is Saturday, June 3, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
The GRE is the standardized test that influences admission to graduate school. It evaluates critical thinking abilities throughout multiple disciplines. CNF’s GRE Prep virtual workshop is Saturday, June 3, 9-11:30 a.m.
The deadline to register is June 1 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
