Following a complaint from a District 1 Tribal Council candidate, the Cherokee Nation Election Commission is looking into using heavier envelopes for absentee ballots in the July 8 run-off election.
Trae Ratliff, who ran for tribal council this year, filed a complaint to CNEC on May 3 regarding the commission’s “failure to ensure the secrecy of voted absentee ballots.”
Ratliff told the Daily Press in early May that shining a flashlight through the three envelope layers surrounding the ballot – two secrecy envelopes and an outer postage-paid return envelope – allows a person to see where the ballot has been marked and which candidates were selected. Ratliff was notified of this issue before trying it out himself.
“Ultimately, I feel like the secrecy of these ballots is fundamental to the election process, and the fact that you can take a simple flashlight and shine it through the envelope, revealing the results should be concerning to all Cherokee Nation voters,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff said this matter is concerning when the absentee ballots are not in the hands of the voter, the post office, or the election commission. He suggested replacing the secrecy envelopes with security envelopes for the run-off election.
In its May 9 response memo, CNEC Chairperson Rick Doherty wrote that the envelopes used in the 2023 election are the same that have been used in previous elections and that the commission has never been notified of a problem. Doherty also said the same envelopes are used by the State of Oklahoma and local governments in their elections.
Doherty said the absentee ballots for the June 3 election had already been sent out on April 25, so nothing could be done to change those envelopes at that time.
“The commission has previously established procedures to ensure once the ballot is received in the commission office that its secrecy is maintained,” said Doherty.
Doherty said CNEC encourages voters to personally mail their ballots or to put them in the drop box at the CNEC office on May 27, 30, 31, and June 1 and 3, 2023, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“However, to eliminate any question, the commission has investigated its ability to obtain heavier envelopes for the run-off and future elections and has been advised that its supplier can provide such envelopes,” he said.
Absentee ballots for the run-off are scheduled to be sent June 19-20. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the run-off in June 12, but only one application per election period is needed for both elections.
Three races are set to go to the run-off election.
For District 1 tribal councilor, Sasha Blackfox Qualls will face Dale Lee Glory. For District 3 tribal councilor, Lisa Robison Hall will vie with Sara Drywater Barnett. For District 8 tribal councilor, Codey Poindexter and Jillian Decker will compete.
Absentee ballots must be received at the CNEC post office box no later than noon on Saturday, July 8.
For more absentee ballot information or receipt confirmation, CNEC may be reached by phone at 918-458-5899.
