CNEMS collecting Angel Project donations

The Cherokee Nation Emergency Medical Service is collecting donations for this year's Cherokee Nation Angel Project.
This project is designed to provide gifts for Cherokee children who live within the 14-county tribal area and meet income guidelines.
Organizers say this is the second year the event has been held.
Cherokee Nation EMS staff will be on site Wednesday-Friday, Dec. 4-6, at the Tahlequah Walmart from noon until 8 p.m. accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts to help fill an ambulance.
Requested donations for the project include toys, such as basketballs, footballs, dolls, board games and stuffed animals; bedding items for twin-sized mattresses, as well as blankets and pillows; diapers, bibs, and sippy cups; and clothing from infant sizes to size 16.
After the donations have been collected, the Cherokee Nation EMS will work with the Cherokee Nation Angel Project to distribute items to the eligible Cherokee children.
Community members can also request one of the 1,800 angels by emailing angel-project@cherokee.org.
They can also select an angel in person at the Cherokee Nation W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah.
