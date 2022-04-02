Cherokee Nation Foundation announced last it is awarding more than $400,000 in scholarships to Cherokee students for the 2022-23 academic year.
Last fall, CNF added several new scholarship opportunities and expanded the reach of existing scholarships for students living off the reservation. With support from Cherokee Nation and private donors, the nonprofit organization is awarding $407,350 to 73 high school graduates and 40 current university students, a more than 78% increase in funds over last year.
"The foundation has worked tirelessly to identify opportunities that support Cherokee students and help them achieve their dreams in higher education," said Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We applaud these efforts and are happy to provide the additional support because we know the scholarships will have a lasting, positive impact, not only for each student but for the Cherokee Nation as a whole. Through the expanded financial opportunities, Cherokee citizens will have the chance to build a brighter future and potentially give back to the communities that helped shaped them."
CNF offers three types of scholarships: private, tribal and institutionally based. The competitive awards are separate from the funds available through the tribe's college resource center. All applications are evaluated on academic achievement, community and cultural involvement, and future plans to serve the Cherokee people.
"This is a record year for CNF, and we couldn't be happier or more grateful for the support we've received from Chief Hoskin, Deputy Chief Warner, the Council, and our new and returning donors," said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. "This year we nearly doubled the scholarship funds going out, which is remarkable, and we're working hard on new opportunities for the coming year, including the Cherokee Nation employee payroll deduction program. The future is bright for these Cherokee students, and CNF is proud to play a small role in their success."
Adair County recipients include: Rosalynn Catron, Sequoyah High School, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship; Shace Duncan, SHS, James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship; Ethan James, Stilwell High School, Harold "Jiggs" Phillips Scholarship; and Conlie Smith, SHS, James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship.
Cherokee County recipients are: Jordan Blossom, Tahlequah High School, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Ally Chambers, Northeastern State University, Pathology Laboratory Associates Scholarship; Lilianna Couch, THS, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Abby Eckert, THS, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Britlee Fagan, SHS, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Ashlee Fox, Yale University, Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship; Gracie Hyslope, SHS, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Kylee Hunter, THS, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Naliyah Jenkins, SHS, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Kate Kelley, Oklahoma State University, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; Blaine Silka, Locust Grove High School, Cherokee Nation District 1 Agriculture Scholarship; Chelbie Turtle, NSU, CNB Scholarship; Chenoa Turtle, SHS, Cherokee Nation District 3 Scholarship Fund & James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship; Charlsie Whittmore, THS, Theresa & Brenda Walker Family Scholarship; and Megan Wyers, SHS, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship
For a list of all new scholarship recipients and awards, visit www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
