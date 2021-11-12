Native students preparing for the national ACT exam in December can now register for a free virtual workshop hosted by Cherokee Nation Foundation.
The Dec. 4 workshop is hosted in partnership with Testing With Success for students in grades 9-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
“These workshops are a great way for students to build upon their existing knowledge, gain valuable testing strategies and increase their confidence ahead of the national exam,” said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. “Whether preparing for their first exam or looking to better a previous score, this workshop has proven a valuable opportunity for students willing to put in the work.”
Testing With Success provides customized testing preparation, featuring copyrighted strategies and specialized testing handbooks that deliver significant results.
Registration for the Dec. 4 workshop is available through Dec. 1 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
