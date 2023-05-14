Cherokee Nation Foundation is now accepting applications for its two summer camps dedicated to helping high school students prepare for higher education.
“Many students get overwhelmed by the entrance exams, admissions processes and navigating financial aid and scholarships,” said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. “We think that through these immersive camps, each with its own unique focus, we can help boost students’ confidence and prepare them for success on their academic journey.”
Both weeklong camps are hosted at Northeastern State University, where students live on campus to get a firsthand look at what college life is really like.
All of the lodging, meals and testing expenses are provided by Cherokee Nation Foundation, Cherokee Nation Businesses, and Northeastern State University.
The ACT Prep Camp is slated for June 5-8 and offers 16 hours of intensive ACT prep instruction, as well as college workshops focusing on admissions, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and time management.
At the end of the weeklong camp, the students will take the official ACT test.
The Cherokee College Prep Institute, July 16-20, connects students with admissions counselors to analyze, prepare, and complete college applications, identify scholarship opportunities, and explore schools of interest. Additional sessions include ACT strategies, essay writing, interview skills, and time management.
The camps are offered to Native students in grades ninth through 12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
Applications are accepted through May 31 and are available online at cherokeenation.academicworks.com.
For more information, visit www.CherokeeNationFoundation.org or call CNF at 918-207-0950.
