Cherokee Nation Foundation is offering a free virtual ACT Boot Camp on Saturday, May 22, for Native American students preparing for the national exam. The course is designed for students in grades 10-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
“A new class of students are working hard to prepare for their future in higher education, and they are facing new challenges as a result of the pandemic,” said Janice Randall, executive director of Cherokee Nation Foundation. “Bringing these programs to a virtual platform has enabled us to reach more students, both locally and at large. We look forward to helping them prepare in any way we can and are proud to play a part in the next chapter of their lives.”
ACT Boot Camp is led by MasteryPrep, an organization dedicated to building students’ confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. Instructors guide students through content strategies for all four subjects and administer practice tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.
Students participating in the virtual boot camp must be registered for the June 12 or July 17 National ACT exam. Students interested in the course can call the foundation at 918-207-0950 or apply online through May 7 at cherokeenationfoundation.org.
