CNF hosts more than 80 students at free ACT prep boot camp

Cherokee Nation Foundation hosted more than 80 students at its ACT Boot Camp on Dec. 7. The free, one-day course was offered to Native American students in preparation for the national exam on Dec. 14.
“We had a wonderful turnout for the ACT Boot Camp at Fort Gibson High School, and are proud of the work these students put in to increase their ACT score,” said Janice Randall, executive director for Cherokee Nation Foundation. “We’ve seen the impact these courses can have and we’ve worked hard to make sure every student knows about the opportunity. This session we had students from nearly 20 high schools in attendance and we look forward to seeing that number grow in the future.”
ACT Boot Camp is led by Mastery-Prep, an organization dedicated to building students’ confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. Instructors will guide students through content strategies for all four subjects on the ACT and administer mini-tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.
The course is offered to Native American students in grades 10-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation students.
