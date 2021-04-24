The Cherokee Nation Foundation has announced the scholarship recipients for the 2020-21 academic school year. The nonprofit organization is awarding nearly $228,000 to 20 high school graduates and 69 current university students.
"In the past year these students have faced new challenges, with many families being impacted financially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Janice Randall, executive director for CNF. "These scholarships have become vital in supporting the success of Cherokee students. While the last year has been a difficult time for everyone, we know that these students will rise to the challenge and help contribute to a brighter future for all Cherokees."
Applications are evaluated based on academic achievement, community and cultural involvement, and future plans to serve the Cherokee people. Area scholarship recipients and awards are as follows:
Adair County: Cole Ritter, Stilwell High School, Harold "Jiggs" Phillips Scholarship.
Cherokee County: Chance Chambers, Hannah Gaches, Kaylin Littledave, Jessica McKinnis and Ryly Ziese, Sequoyah High School Alumni Association Scholarship & James R. Upton Memorial Scholarship; Ryly Ziese, SHS, Cherokee Scholars; Macey Conner, University of Arkansas, Bill Rabbit Legacy Art Scholarship; Jencee Jarvis, Oklahoma State University, Cherokee Nation Businesses Scholarship; Kate Kelley, Tahlequah High School, Cherokee Scholars & Peruzzi Family Scholarship; Chelbie Turtle, Northeastern State University, Cherokee Nation District 3 Fund; Lillie Vann, NSU, Anna Belle Mitchell Memorial Scholarship; and Carson Willis, Fort Gibson High School, Cherokee Scholars & OSU/Cherokee Nation Foundation Scholarship.
Mayes County: Carson Draeger, Chelsea High School, Cherokee Scholars; Emily Ward, Locust Grove High School, Gary, Ryan and Agalisiga Helping Hand Scholarship, Cherokee Scholars; Remington Ward, OSU, CNF Award; and Hadlei Winfield, Adair High School, Cherokee Scholars.
Sequoyah County: Madison Walters, Muldrow High School, Cherokee Scholars.
Cherokee Nation At-Large Awards: Jaci Deitrick, Oklahoma State University; Sonia Khan, Haskell Indian Nations University; Lauren Leatham, Cornell University; and Avery Tilley, Michigan State University.
