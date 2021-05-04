Cherokee Nation Foundation announced Tuesday it is moving its highly sought-after Cherokee College Prep Institute to a virtual format for 2021.
The online camp will be offered July 19-21 to help students analyze, prepare and complete college applications, identify scholarship opportunities and explore schools of interest.
“Across the country, the higher education landscape is evolving, and Cherokee Nation continues to find innovative ways to help our students prepare for their future,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Through this endeavor, we can better prepare Cherokees to navigate those changes, help them take advantage of opportunities and ensure they reach their full potential.”
CCPI is typically hosted during a weeklong, residential camp at a partner university where students are connected to admissions counselors from across the U.S. Last year’s camp was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and CNF has worked hard to bring its immersive and engaging content online.
This year’s program includes sessions on the college application process, essay writing, financial aid and identifying resources for success. New this year is a breakout session on opportunities with Indian Health Service and its scholarship and tuition assistance programs.
“Our curriculum was developed in cooperation with College Horizons, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the continued support from our participating university faculty as we worked to transform that content to a virtual experience,” said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. “This is vital information for students as they begin their pursuit of higher education, and the online format allows students to tailor their experience and register for the sessions that interest them most.”
The Cherokee College Prep Institute is designed for Native students entering their junior or senior year of high school, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
Applications will be accepted through July 5 and are available online at cherokeenationfoundation.org/college-prep/2021-virtual-ccpi.
For more information, email contact@cherokeenationfoundation.org or call 918-207-0950.
