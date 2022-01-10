Native students preparing for the national ACT exam can now register for a free virtual workshop hosted by Cherokee Nation Foundation.
The Feb. 5 workshop is hosted in partnership with Testing With Success for Native students in grades 9-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
“It’s never too soon for students to start preparing for the national exam, and we encourage testing early and often to get the best score possible,” said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. “The virtual format has allowed us to reach even more students, especially those at large.”
Testing With Success provides customized testing preparation, featuring copyrighted strategies and specialized testing handbooks that deliver significant results. Registration for the Feb. 5 workshop is available through Feb. 2 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
