Cherokee Nation Foundation is now accepting applications for a professional development workshop for teachers interested in implementing ACT Prep in their classrooms.
The course is Oct. 25-26 at Sequoyah's The Place Where They Play, 17091 S. Muskogee Ave. Teachers can apply online through Oct. 15 by visiting www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
"This training is the perfect addition to our ACT Prep offerings and enables us to reach more students in an effective and efficient way," said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. "Professional development is essential, and teachers who invest their time will be better prepared to educate, encourage and empower students preparing for the ACT. The curriculum will have lasting impacts on not only individual classrooms, but school-wide."
The workshop is led by MasteryPrep, an organization dedicated to building students' confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. According to the organization, more than 90 percent of students impacted through its programming increase their ACT score. Instructors will guide participating teachers through two sessions: ACT Mastery and Decoding the ACT.
For information, contact CNF at 918-207-0950.
