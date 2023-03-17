Cherokee Nation Foundation is offering a free ACT Boot Camp to Native American students preparing for the national exam.
The one-day course will be held on Saturday, April 1 at Carl Albert State College in Sallisaw from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The deadline to register is March 30 at noon.
"This is our first in-person event since the pandemic, and we can't wait to see our students," said Janice Randall, executive director for Cherokee Nation Foundation. "These boot camps are such a valuable asset when students are preparing for the exam, and we hope it helps alleviate some of the worry about the unknown. Whether it's a student's first attempt or an effort to increase their score, this boot camp will help them to achieve their highest possible score."
ACT Boot Camp is led by Mastery-Prep, an organization dedicated to building students' confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. Instructors will guide students through content strategies for all four subjects on the ACT and administer mini-tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.
The course is offered to Native American students in grades 10th through 12th, with preference given to Cherokee Nation students.
Students interested in the course can call the foundation at 918-207-0950 or apply online at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.