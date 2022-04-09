Native students preparing for the national ACT exam can now register for a free virtual workshop hosted by Cherokee Nation Foundation.
The April 30 workshop is hosted in partnership with MasteryPrep for Native students in grades 9-12, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens.
"Our organization works hard to help Cherokee students reach their full potential," said Janice Randall, executive director of CNF. "These workshops are an important part of the process and have been incredibly effective. We're looking forward to another successful session and hope students come ready to work."
MasteryPrep is dedicated to building students' confidence on test day by providing essential test-taking strategies and skills. Instructors guide students through content strategies for all four subjects and administer practice tests to help students identify their strengths and weaknesses.
Students participating in the workshop must be registered for the national ACT exam in June or July. Registration is available through April 28 at www.cherokeenationfoundation.org.
