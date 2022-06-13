CNHA expands eligibility for Homeowners Assistance Fund

An expansion of the Cherokee Nation Homeowners Assistance Fund is now available to eligible CN citizens.
The CN Community Service Committee met June 6 to hear reports from the Human Services Department, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Housing Services.
Jerri Killer, interim director of the CN Housing Authority, announced an update to an item from the committee's May meeting.
"Last month, when Shay [Stanfill] was here, she let you know about our [Homeowners] Assistance Fund program," said Killer. "Those applications became available on June 1, so they are available now."
With funding from the US Department of Treasury, HAF was launched several months ago to help homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligibility has since been expanded.
Housing Management Director Shay Stanfill explained this change to HAF in front of the Community Service Committee on May 16.
"Right now, that program has only been open to people with a Cherokee Nation or Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation mortgage," said Stanfill. "We anticipate opening that up to Cherokee citizens within the 14-county area in the next few weeks."
Stanfill clarified that the Homeowners Assistance Fund is specifically for mortgage holders, and will be available, assuming funds last, through about 2026.
With that application now open, the HACN lists qualifications for applicants on their website, including criteria on the home's location and ownership and the household's tribal citizenship and income.
The HACN noted that these "funds may be used to pay mortgage payments, past due property taxes, delinquent homeowner insurance premiums, or other liens or fees that could displace the homeowner."
Learn more
HAF applications can be picked up from offices of the HACN and are also available for printing online at www.hacn.org/HAF.
