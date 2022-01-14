CNHI names award-winning newspaper vet TDP publisher

Brenda Adams, a veteran Oklahoma newspaper executive, has been named publisher of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
She currently serves as the advertising director for the Muskogee Daily Phoenix, a role she will continue. Both papers are owned by parent company CNHI, LLC.
Adams has served as publisher and advertising director for several daily, biweekly and weekly newspapers during her career. She’s earned more than 100 awards in newspaper contests in Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Oklahoma and Indiana, including the top award from the Associated Press for best special section, and winning sweepstakes as the top honor from the South Texas Press Association.
Adams boasts a resume built on surpassing goals and introducing innovative ideas, as well as a passion for community involvement. The Oklahoma Press Association inducted her into its Quarter Century Club for service to Sooner newspapers.
Adams said she is eager to join the talented and dedicated staff of the TDP and contribute to the paper’s reputation as the preeminent source for local news and advertising in northeast Oklahoma.
“The rich history of the region, the town and the newspaper are something to celebrate and preserve,” she said. “I look forward to getting to know the people of Cherokee County and Green Country."
A native Oklahoman, Adams grew up in and started her newspaper career in Chickasha. She served as publisher at the Pauls Valley Daily Democrat and the Chickasha Daily Express, both of which are now CNHI newspapers, and was regional advertising director for the Ardmoreite and Shawnee News-Star.
Her husband, Lynn, is an award-winning journalist with more than 40 years of experience. Between them, the couple have five children and six grandchildren.
Adams can be reached in her Tahlequah office by email to publisher@tahlequahdailypress.com or by phone at 740-974-5644.
