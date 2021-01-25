CNHS continues giving its citizens vaccine, explains several processes

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for health care systems, and providers are looking for new ways to treatpatients while also administering vaccines to slow the rate of infection.
January is National Blood Donor Month, which comes at an opportune time in 2021 as the need for blood donations has increased due to the growing number of hospitalizations. According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals, with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S.
“In general, blood products are essential for the care of acutely ill patients requiring hospitalization, and the number of patients hospitalized in the past few weeks have been at records numbers,” said Dr. Roger Montgomery, executive medical director at Cherokee Nation Health Services. “This includes patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infection and those hospitalized for usual reasons. Consequently, blood and blood products have been in high demand.”
Currently, blood banks need convalescent plasma from donors who have recovered from COVID-19, since it can help others recover, too. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of convalescent plasma therapy after studies showed its usefulness in certain demographic groups with symptom onset within a short time frame, said CNHS Director of Laboratory Services Ashley Grant.
“Due to the seemingly positive results of these studies, CCP is frequently being used as a treatment option at many facilities across the state and the country,” Grant said. “The increased use of this product, in turn, increases the need for the supply at blood institutes. These inventory needs can only be fulfilled by volunteer donors.”
The use of CCP depends on the time of the treatments. According to Montgomery, the evidence has gone back and forth, as recently it did not support the use of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients. However, more recent evidence reportedly shows benefit to giving convalescent plasma to patients within 72 hours after they are infected.
“It’s important for people to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as symptoms occur, because they may be eligible to receive CCP treatment,” Montgomery said. “Treatment with convalescent plasma is done by infusion, which takes 30 minutes to an hour.”
A single plasma donation with OBI can provide plasma to up to four COVID-19 patients. The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood. The major difference between the two is the use of an apheresis machine, said Grant.
“This instrument performs and automated process that separates plasma from other blood components, then safely and comfortably returns your red blood cells and platelets to you,” she said. “The process takes only a few minutes longer than the normal blood donation process.”
According to OBI, recipients of any COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to donate convalescent plasma at this time.
OBI has also been providing antibody tests for blood donors. In general, antibodies – created by the body’s immune system after infection or vaccination – can help fight off infections and protect people from getting that disease again.
However, health experts say there is no clear evidence yet that antibodies will help prevent COVID-19 reinfection, so CNHS currently does not perform such tests routinely. Montgomery said the key factor in that decision is the lack of evidence supporting immunity from a positive antibody test.
“People who test positive for antibodies likely were previously infected with COVID-19, but we don’t know if the presence of antibodies protects people from reinfection,” he said. “As we learn more about COVID-19 antibodies, and if testing for them becomes more accurate, we may offer this test in the future. Testing for COVID-19 antibodies does not influence the recommendation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In general, patients with and without antibodies should receive the vaccine.”
Meanwhile, Cherokee Nation continues to schedule appointments for people to receive vaccinations. It recently entered Phase 2A of its distribution plan, which is for teachers employed by the tribe, including those at Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Nation Head Start, Cherokee Nation Child Development Center, Cherokee Immersion and Cherokee Nation Talking Leaves Jobs Corps. The phase is also for tribal citizens 55 and older, and some of the tribe’s government employees considered as infrastructure support.
“This is an exciting step for our health system, as we now are able to provide more tribal citizens, from Cherokee Nation teachers to citizens 55 and older with this added protection,” said Dr. R. Stephen Jones, CNHS executive director. “As we receive more vaccines, we will continue vaccinating more groups in the coming months, according to the phases in the Cherokee Nation’s distribution plan.”
The tribe has already administered more than 6,500 vaccines since receiving its first distribution in the middle of December. The vaccinations are being administered by appointment only. Individuals included in the tribe’s first phase can still make appointments. Those include first responders; frontline health care workers; Cherokee Elder Care participants and staff; Cherokee first language speakers; Cherokee Nation Treasures; CNHS staff; and citizens 65 years and older.
The next wave of vaccine distribution from CNHS will be Phase 2B of its plan. That portion will include people in congregate settings, other critical workers, and patients with underlying health conditions.
Those who meed the phased distribution criteria can schedule an appointment by calling 1-539-234-4099. Appointments are being scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Walk-ins are not being taken at this time.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions, or to find CNHS registration forms and the latest updates to the Cherokee Nation COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, visit health.cherokee.org.
