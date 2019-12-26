Locals are experiencing a change in health care services available in Tahlequah, as Cherokee Nation and Northeastern State University have entered into a new agreement regarding the NSU College of Optometry.
After Cherokee Nation Health Services opened the new 469,000-square-foot outpatient health center, the tribe signed a five-year contract with NSU Optometry that will go into effect Jan. 1.
According to Dr. Stephen Jones, interim director of CNHS, some contract changes were made "to include Cherokee Nation reassuming billing functions, expanding the optometry footprint, and aligning NSU's services to the same standard as the other tribal health care providers."
Jones said the tribe has had a successful partnership with NSU and "continues in that effort, as it not only helps NSU students in the field with experience, but at the same time helps serve our tribal citizen patients."
The change will also reportedly increase patient access to optometry appointments which keeps in line with the tribe's performance rating system for providers.
An anonymous source told the Daily Press that workers were laid off due to the contract change, but the individual declined to speak further on the record.
The new health care facility is a product of a joint venture between the tribe and the federal government. Cherokee Nation invested $200 million in construction and equipment for the facility, and Indian Health Services provided $100 million annually for staffing and operational costs.
"The Cherokee Nation's nine health centers and W. W. Hastings Hospital continue to evolve in terms of workforce and access to care as it is the largest tribal health system in the country," said Jones. "Often we have to reexamine our routine practices and make changes that are best for our patients and to accommodate our growth."
