Cherokee storyteller Sammy Still kicked off this summer’s Stories on the Square series on June 14, with traditional tales ranging from funny to instructive.
Cultural Tourism Coordinator Candice Byrd-Boney introduced Still to the audience of families and school groups at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.
“[Still is] a member of the Turtle Island Liars Club and a storyteller who grows all over and shares his stories and skills. He’s known for his marble-making and a really fun story that I hope he’ll tell about a foot,” said Byrd-Boney.
In his first story, Still told the tale of “How Turtle Lost His Whistle.” Still described how Quail once heard a beautiful whistling sound in the distance and discovered it came from Turtle.
“’Turtle, where’d you get that beautiful sound? I’ve never heard this sound before,” narrated Still. “So Turtle looks at Quail and says, ‘It’s a gift given to me from by [God].”
Quail asks Turtle to let him borrow the sound so Turtle can hear how beautiful it is from himself, and little by little, Quail convinced Turtle to let him whistle from farther and farther away until Quail disappears with the gift.
“This is an old, old story and there’s a moral to this story. It teaches you a lesson,” he said. “The moral of the story is: If you have anything that’s yours, anything that you cherish, don’t let anybody borrow it, because if you do, you may never get it back.”
In addition to the stories, youngsters in the audience were invited to craft their own soapstone pendants.
“We have water buckets [set out], and what you’ll do is you’ll be given a soapstone pendant and ... a piece of sandpaper,” said Byrd-Boney. “Dip the soapstone into the water, place the sandpaper on the table, and just shape it a little bit until feels nice and smooth to you. Then you can put it on your neck.”
Byrd-Boney advised the kids against shaping the pendant the other way around – rubbing the sandpaper against the soapstone – to avoid scratches on skin.
“You guys are just starting out your summer and have better things to do than worry about raw skin,” she said.
But as Byrd-Boney hoped, Still indeed told the story of the rabbit cousins “Foot,” “Foot-Foot,” and “Foot-Foot-Foot.” In the fast-paced and humorous tale, Foot gets bitten by snake while playing and Foot-Foot and Foot-Foot-Foot try to save him.
Unsuccessful in their efforts, Foot dies and the other two bury him.
“So Foot-Foot looks at Foot-Foot-Foot and says, ‘What do we do now, Foot-Foot-Foot?’ Foot-Foot-Foot says, ‘Well, I don’t know about you, Foot-Foot, but I’m getting out of here. We’ve already got one Foot in the grave,’” said Still.
What’s next
Next in June’s Stories on the Square lineup is Choogie Kingfisher on June 21 with a garden rocks craft and Tonya Still on June 28 with a cornhusk flowers craft.
