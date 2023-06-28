Locals and visitors were entertained by humorous and scary tales alike at Stories on the Square on June 28.
Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism Coordinator Candice Byrd-Boney introduced Tonya Still as a former Miss Cherokee and the last storyteller for Stories on the Square this summer.
“Today, we’re in for a treat,” said Byrd-Boney.
Still said Cherokees have always been a “very oratory people.”
“When it was cold and the winter months, they would sit around and tell stories,” said Still.
In the Cherokee language, Still explained that “storyteller literally means liar.”
“So according to my parents ... I’ve been telling stories for a long time – ever since I could talk,” said Still.
Still told many tall tales Wednesday morning, stories, she said, that have been passed down for generations upon generations.
“I always start my stories the same way,” she said. “A long time ago, when the animals could talk, they would tell us these stories, and somewhere along the way, we stopped learning to listen. But if we learn to listen to the animals, they would tell us new stories.”
Most of Still’s stories revolved around animals – “How Possum and Rabbit Went Looking for Wives”; “How Possum’s Tale Became Bare”; “How Rabbit Got His Long Ears and Legs”; and “The Crawdad and the Fox.” After each tale, Still discussed the morals these stories conveyed and how many explained the way animals came to look how they do today.
But Still ended her session with a scary tale.
“A long time ago, on the east side of Tahlequah, there used to be this little bitty house, and a friend of ours, this is a story his aunt told him. She went to go stay that summer with her aunt and she was so excited because she was about 10 years old and it was the first time she ever got to stay with aunt,” said Still.
Come nightfall, Still described, the aunt started locking up the house.
“Which was unusual, because during this time, people just didn’t look their doors,” she said.
Still said the aunt paid special care to one window, checking the lock and drawing the curtains closed. As the girl went to bed, Still said she heard a “tap tap” on the window. The girl was unable to sleep and went to the source to figure out what the noise was. Just as she was about the grab the curtain, the aunt stopped her.
“’Go to sleep. It’s probably just a tree branch,’ [the aunt said],” Still recounted.
The next day, the girl noticed there were no trees around that window and yet, that night, the tapping continued. Finally, the aunt decided to tell the girl what happened that first cold winter she and her husband had in the house.
“She said, ‘We had gone through all of our firewood, and so your uncle went out to cut more firewood, and he didn’t come back that day. The next morning, I got the neighbors to go looking for him and we finally found him, or pieces of him.’” said Still.
Still explained that the uncle had sustained an injury while cutting wood and the blood had attracted animals.
“And so they gathered up everything they could, but they couldn’t find his hand,” she said.
At the uncle’s wake, Still said the aunt heard a tapping on the window. Was it a visitor paying their respects? A guest trying to enter the house?
“’It was just the hand. Your uncle’s hand. So every night from that point on, we can hear the tapping on the window,’” she said.
