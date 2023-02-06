The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Feb. 6 meeting, approved a memorandum of understanding, resolutions, and agreements.
A tri-party memorandum of understanding and mutual access parking agreement between the city of Tahlequah and commissioners was given the nod.
"We're going to go in with the city on a contract. We had our [District Attorney] check it off, the city's attorney had checked off with it. With the Methodist Church, we use the parking [lot] on the east side and then on the south side of their event center," District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said.
The parking lot to the church will be resurfaced sometime over the summer; the cost is estimated at $12,000.
The board gave its nod to appoint District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins as vice chair, to become chair if the current one can't fulfill his obligations to the board. Hall is the board's chair.
Close to $38,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved for new water meters and valves for the Corral Water District.
Former Commissioner Doug Hubbard was removed as representative for OPEH&W, and District 1 Commissioner Bobby "Cub" Whitewater was appointed to stand in.
Action for renewal of insurance and approval of a phone quote to clean air ducts in the courthouse were tabled until the mid-month meeting.
In other business, an agreement for Hall and his crew to work on private property was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
