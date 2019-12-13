On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Tahlequah Kiwanians received a report on the homeless and the hungry in the city from leaders of the Zoë Institute. Kiwanis President Brian Duke, left, greets Jay Jones who directs the Coalition for the Hungry, and Ed Blanchard, head of the Day Center.
Coalition, day center heads address Kiwanis
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Tahlequah Kiwanians received a report on the homeless and the hungry in the city from leaders of the Zoe Institute: Jay Jones who directs the Coalition for the Hungry, and Ed Blanchard, head of the Day Center.
