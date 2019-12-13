Coalition, day center heads address Kiwanis

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, Tahlequah Kiwanians received a report on the homeless and the hungry in the city from leaders of the Zoe Institute: Jay Jones who directs the Coalition for the Hungry, and Ed Blanchard, head of the Day Center.

