PEGGS — A water quality monitoring program initiated by Spring Creek Coalition revealed elevated levels of nutrients and bacteria that exceed standards established for streams with high-quality water.
Spring Creek, which flows 34 miles through Delaware, Cherokee, and Mayes counties, is known as “the most pristine large Ozark stream left in … Oklahoma.” Samples tested during the first year of the monitoring program show E. Coli “frequently exceeded the standard for swimming advisories” set by the state for streams “used for recreation involving direct bodily contact … at multiple sites throughout the year.”
“We're noticing a lot of problems with bacteria, here with E. coli, and we're working on that to figure out what's happening," said SCC President Beth Rooney during the coalition’s annual meeting on Saturday, Jan. 14. “We're also seeing a lot of algae growth, and that's a problem with phosphorus.”
Data collected during the first 12 months of water quality monitoring show “phosphorus levels were far above the levels that cause excessive algal growth” at three of the six sampling sites along Spring Creek. Samples collected at other sites revealed elevated phosphorus levels during the spring and summer months.
Sandy Whitekiller, an SCC board member involved with its water quality monitoring program, said monthly sampling exposed greater problems at sites along the upper reaches of Spring Creek.
“At the lower end of Spring Creek our test results aren’t quite as bad because … the gravel filters out those pollutants a little bit better with distance,” said Whitekiller. “Our issues are just people — the number of people, the trash they leave — and the safety of our areas.”
Whitekiller said residents and others who spend time along the lower reaches of Spring Creek still harbor concerns about nutrient loading and bacteria levels. She said the problems revealed upstream “will flow down and eventually catch up with us” if no steps are taken to bolster conservation and protection programs already in place.
SCC Vice President Bill Chambers said water extraction and gravel mining pose the greatest threat to the reach of Spring Creek that flows from Teresita to the confluence of Snake Creek with Spring Creek. He said noticeable drops in the creek level can be seen routinely as water is being drawn for municipal and commercial purposes, while gravel mining and development exacerbate erosion.
“The mining and the migration of the gravel is filling in everyone's swimming holes,” said Chambers, citing the erosive impact of gravel mining upstream and downstream from the extraction site. “When you have erosion and the creek spreads out, it releases all the gravel held in streambanks and contributes to other problems up and down the stream.”
Chambers said increased algal growth caused by higher nutrient loads “darkens the creek,” which “allows the sunlight to warm the water” and trigger even “more algal blooms.” He said while nitrogen is consumed quickly in streams like Spring Creek, phosphorus accumulates over time.
“The damage that is done is cumulative over time,” said Chambers. “If they stop adding phosphorus to the watershed now, it might be 1,000 years before get back to the 0.01 mg/L level” needed to keep algal growth in check.
Some potential solutions to problems observed along Spring Creek include better protection — and addition — of riparian areas. Undisturbed vegetation and trees along streams act as a buffer against pollutants washed into the stream by stormwater runoff.
Coalition members also recommended the need for public outreach to raise awareness of factors that degrade the stream’s water quality. They also cited a need to identify and isolate sources of bacterial contamination in the upper reaches of the watershed.
Cheryl Cheadle, a volunteer coordinator for the Oklahoma Conservation Commission’s Blue Thumb program, said it is fortunate Spring Creek has something many streams in the state lack: “a group of concerned citizens” that advocate on its behalf. She recommended the coalition include periodic examinations of the stream’s aquatic life as part of its monitoring program.
“Knowing what life is in the stream will help you gauge how the stream is doing,” said Cheadle. “Because we have data going back at least 20 years on the aquatic life of Spring Creek, we can look at the fish and the benthic macroinvertebrates, and that [comparison] tells a story about the stream’s potential decline.”
Cheadle said the skills needed to follow through with her recommendation will be taught March 4-5, during a Blue Thumb training session at Tahlequah for “citizen volunteer scientists.” She said the training program participants will learn about stream ecology, watersheds, common pollutants, and how to collect and submit data.
Information about the Blue Thumb Water Quality Education Program can be found at www.bluethumbok.com. Cheadle said those interested in attending may also contact her by email at Cheryl.cheadle@conservation.ok.gov or call her at 918-398-1804.
