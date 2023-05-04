OKLAHOMA CITY — A coalition of lawmakers and religious leaders pressed Oklahoma’s governor Thursday to issue another 60-day stay of execution for a man twice convicted of killing an Oklahoma City motel owner.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, though, has already twice granted Richard Glossip 60-day stays — once in November 2022 and again in February — and indicated last week that he wasn’t considering another ahead of Glossip’s May 18 execution.
But state Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, argued a third temporary stay would give the U.S. Supreme Court additional time to closely examine the facts of the 60-year-old’s case to determine whether a stay of execution is necessary and if Glossip’s charges should be vacated amid doubts about his guilt.
“I will tell the governor this is my last time to ask for it,” McDugle said. “I will not ask for another, and Governor, if you come out and say that you’re going to issue one more, make the statement that it’s your last one.”
Glossip faces execution for his role in the 1997 murder-for-hire plot of Barry Van Treese. Glossip was twice convicted of first-degree murder after juries determined that he hired Justin Sneed to kill the Oklahoma City motel owner. Sneed is serving a life sentence in exchange for testifying against Glossip.
Last month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 2-2 to deny Glossip clemency despite requests from Attorney General Gentner Drummond and the inmate’s defense team for new hearings. Supporters of clemency point to two separate independent investigations that cast doubt on the case.
Stitt said last week that he’s going to follow the law.
“Most people think that the governor can sign something and immediately get someone out of prison or pardon someone,” he said. “That’s not the way our system works.”
Stitt said everything has to go through the Pardon and Parole Board, and the board denied clemency.
“This person has been through two different trials, and was convicted by a jury of their peers twice, and unless the courts intervene or act, we’re going to follow the law,” he said.
Glossip’s case has drawn together an unlikely group of supporters, including Republican state lawmakers who traditionally support the death penalty. The coalition is urging residents to ask Stitt to intervene on Glossip’s behalf.
“The people of Oklahoma need to be the one to get to Gov. Stitt, who has that power to grant a reprieve. It’s resting in his hands,” said Sister Helen Prejean, who is acting as Glossip’s spiritual adviser. Prejean, one of the nation’s most high-profile nuns and author of the book “Dead Man Walking,” has been ministering to Glossip for nearly 8 years.
Minister Demetrius Minor, with Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty, said Stitt has the power to stay the execution for Glossip. He’s had nine execution dates set.
“We call upon the governor to use his authority for the good, to do whatever he can to delay this execution, Minor said. “Richard Glossip has had three last meals and a fourth execution date in just 10 months. He has spent 26 years in prison.”
Minor said nationally, over 190 people have been freed from death row due to wrongful conviction.
He also called on Oklahoma lawmakers to pass legislation that will enable Glossip to receive post-conviction relief, and to place a total moratorium on the death penalty.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.