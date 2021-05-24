Coalition wants 'misleading' statue removed at NSU

A statue on the Northeastern State University campus is generating controversy among some students, faculty and area residents, who say it is demeaning to Indigenous people.
Along the north bank of the Town Branch Creek on Beta Field stands the statue of an unclothed Native America man, ascending from the back of a turtle, topped with an eagle’s head and draped with a feather boa. “The Statue of Forgiveness,” created by Dutch artist Frances Jansen, has been a point of dissension since it was permanently accepted by NSU in 2016.
In a Tahlequah Daily Press letter to the editor from 2016, Karen Coody Cooper wrote: “A university is supposed to be a place of knowledge, but NSU over and over shows its ignorance and lack of sensitivity to Cherokee people.”
A coalition of NSU students and recent graduates have received written or verbal support from NSU’s Staff Council, the American Indian Heritage Committee, Northeastern Student Government Association, the Native American Support Center, Alpha Pi Omega Sorority, Native American Student Association, American Indigenous Business Leaders, American Indian Science and Engineering Society, and the Phi Sigma Nu Fraternity and various departments to immediately and permanently remove the statue.
The group also received permission from NSU’s Faculty Council to present their case to NSU President Steve Turner. On Friday, May 14, the students met with Turner, who requested time to decide whether to create a task force to address the monument. Turner thanked the group and said NSU was, at that time, engaged in the final days of the legislative session and the budgeting process for the upcoming fiscal year. He asked the students for understanding, adding that he wants to be very thoughtful and take all perspectives into consideration: "There is substantial documentation where many have a positive perspective of the monument, including support from the City of Tahlequah and the Cherokee Nation. NSU is committed to respecting the diverse viewpoints of our students and community.”
In a statement, Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery said Turner thanked group members for sharing their viewpoints, and added that NSU is committed to respecting diverse viewpoints of their students and community.
In an official statement posted last week on Facebook, coalition members explain the symbolism the statue claims to reflect spreads misinformation about tribes’ unique stories and is a direct assault on tribal sovereignty. The post said the piece also promotes cultural appropriation of Indigenous people and uses harmful caricatures.
In statement, they wrote: “Our communities and families are in the process of healing, and this monument is not an accurate representation of the collective effort Indigenous people have put into healing from historical and contemporary trauma.”
Coalition members have also requested the removal of the plaques, which they argue offer a “whitewashed” history, possibly misleading visitors about the tragedies and trauma Cherokee people have suffered and continue to experience.
“It’s not uncommon to see families visiting the statue reading the plaques. Many of them are from other countries. These people then go home with just the information on the plaques, which is misrepresenting. I believe this author is inserting herself in a conversation where she doesn’t belong,” said coalition member Katie Smith Henshaw.
All the students in the coalition individually referred to cultural appropriation, and many, including Henshaw, were concerned about the specific imagery the statue evokes. She recounted how the artist was in Italy at the time the statue was envisioned. Henshaw believes the artist would have relied on stereotypes she gleaned from popular culture.
“We’ve always known that there have been issues with this statue,” said Jessica Frazier, another group member. “It wasn’t until this year that we’ve been able to talk to the NSU president about it. We want it removed and replaced with a statue that is made by a Native artist.”
Frazier, who majored in social work, wants to be a therapist so she can help Native Americans who have experienced trauma. She sees that these kinds of stereotypes perpetuate cycles of trauma, which is harmful to Native Americans, and especially youth who attend the university.
“It is almost cartoonish. It is an exaggerated figure. I don’t see it as a Native American statue, but it is being marketed as such,” said Kaleb Standridge, vice president of the Native American Student Association.
In a response to a Facebook Post, Charles Kirby wrote: “I was attending when they put it up. I said it was an eyesore; odd it wasn't done by a Native artist and seems very ... gift shop feeling, insincere, and clumsy and deaf with subject matter.”
Treybeinne Pritchett is fluent in Cherokee and is also concerned about the technical accuracy of the plaques.
“What I don’t like is the information on it. I want to see better wording. One of them has some Cherokee on it that is inaccurate,"
Pointing with his finger, he said, “This one plaque says, ‘The Trail of Tears, called Nunahi-Duna-Dio-Hilu-I,’ which means 'the trail where they cried.' But what it is really called is ᏗᎨᏥᏱᎸᏍᏔᏅ, 'di-ge-ji-yi-lv-s-ta-nv,' which means 'where we were driven like cattle.'”
Emily Barrett came to NSU wanting to learn more about her Cherokee heritage, and early on, she realized the statue does not reflect her community. She admires the instruction she has received at the university, which has helped her to stand up for her convictions.
“This institution has helped me to learn about who I am. Before attending college, I wouldn’t have had the ability to stand up for this. It is NSU that has given me these tools. This monument does not reflect our community, and change is long overdue,” she said.
