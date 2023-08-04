The newest class of students at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation donned white coats Aug. 4 in a symbolic welcome into the field.
Over 50 first-year students – along with their friends, families, and administrators – gathered at Cornerstone Fellowship on Friday for the school’s fourth White Coat Ceremony since opening in 2020.
The class of 2027 hails from various places across the country, and all had their own reasons for choosing to attend OSU-COM CN for medical school.
Jack Gaydos, who hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, said he picked OSU-COM CN because he felt the most at home there among the schools he was considering.
“It blew me away how the close-knit the students and the community were,” said Gaydos.
Gaydos said he will most likely specialize in family practice.
“[In family practice], I like how you get to see your patients grow up – at least, that was my experience with my family doctor growing up. That was a big influence,” he said.
Alexa Baker is originally from Bixby and went to OSU for her undergraduate degree.
“I was excited to stay at my alma mater. The community and people at OSU make you feel like you’re at home, and I couldn’t think of a better place to be,” said Baker.
As for her speciality, Baker plans on going into primary care, likely internal medicine and rural health.
“I like [that rural health offers] closer connections with patients. It’s a good way to give back to the community,” said Baker.
Many rural areas seeing physician shortages, so OSU-COM CN administrators have continuously emphasized the importance of giving students a chance to practice in the environment where they are most needed.
Brooke Eldridge, who is from Edmond, said she’s actually lived all over the world and is now returning to school.
When she interviewed with OSU-COM CN, Eldridge said she was struck by how people-orientated it was. Eldridge believes this characteristic is important in the field of medicine.
“I want to be trained by an organization that values people,” said Eldridge.
Eldridge said she will probably specialize in pediatric emergency care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.