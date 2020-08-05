COCKTAIL TALES: Barkeeps, others share cool recipes for hot summer days

A hot summer day requires a cool, refreshing beverage to beat the heat.
Whether it’s a cocktail or mocktail, there are plenty of ice-cold drink recipes that will help quench thirst and fight off the uncomfortable temperatures of the Oklahoma summer.
The Branch in downtown Tahlequah recently unveiled a list of mules and mojitos for customers to enjoy, and bartender Nate Jones was on hand Wednesday to mix up the liquid refreshments.
“Mules and mojitos have seemed to be really popular, so we made a whole menu just for those,” said Jones. “Those mojitos have been really popular, especially the blackberry mojito.”
A traditional Moscow mule calls for vodka, freshly squeezed lime juice, homegrown mint and ginger beer. They are popularly served in a copper mug. The mixers at The Branch will conjure up variances on the classic drink, including the London, Jamaican, Mexican, Kentucky, and Irish mule.
The Branch barkeeps will also pour classic mojitos, as well as strawberry, blackberry, pineapple, and blueberry mojitos. The class mojito features white rum, simple syrup, fresh mint, and freshly squeezed lime. Once that’s in the glass, it has to be muddled and topped off with ice and soda water.
Having been around the block, Jones can also appreciate what was first advertised has a health drink in London in the 1840s, known as the Pimm’s Cup. The ingredients for it include: 2 ounces of Pimm’s No. 1, a half ounce of fresh lemon juice, and ginger ale to top it off. It's typically garnished with a cucumber slice, mint sprig, lemon wheel, orange wheel, and strawberry.
Imbibers can switch it up if they’d like and replace the lemon juice with sparkling lemonade. Or, if they want to serve it the way Napoleon House in New Orleans sometimes does, they can add an ounce of gin.
Non-alcoholic drinks can also combat the scorching sun. Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office, and Oklahoma Home and Community Education club member Marsha Gross, both agreed a sweet tea makes for an enjoyable beverage on hot summer day.
“I bring my water to a boil, then add the tea bag to steep,” said Winn. “I put 1 to 1-1/4 cup of sugar for a gallon of tea in the pitcher. After the tea steeps for five to 10 minutes, I pour it in a pitcher with sugar, stir until sugar is dissolved, and fill the rest of the way with water.”
Winn added that she turns off the heat when adding the tea bag in with the boiling water. The healthier choice, she said, might be fruit-infused water, lemonade or fruit smoothies.
An infused water can help outdoorsy types stay hydrated while they enjoy something besides tap water. A strawberry, basil and lemon-infused water only takes a few fresh basil leaves, a half cup of fresh strawberries, and one thinly sliced lemon with five cups of water and a cup of ice. Other popular infusions include using cucumber, honeydew cubes, blackberries, blueberries, rosemary, lime, pineapple, coconut, watermelon, kiwi and more. It’s a beverage that allows people to be their own mixologists by experimenting with various fruits and vegetables to get the outcome they desire.
Those who prefer something a little stronger can also use infused water to craft their own light cocktails.
