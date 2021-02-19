MINNEAPOLIS – Founding Fathers K-Cup Coffee is now available at all Atwoods Ranch & Home locations in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, and Missouri. This partnership continues the Minnesota-based company’s increased distribution across the country.
Founding Fathers Coffee was launched in 2016, and half of the profits from Founding Fathers Coffee are donated to organizations like Folds of Honor which support American military families.
Founding Fathers Coffee is part of the single-serve coffee industry that has grown significantly in popularity. According to the statista.com, in 2020, 40 percent of consumers in the United States owned a single-cup coffee brewing system.
“I founded the company to produce superior American made products that support our American military families with what I consider to be a heroic level of giving” said Phil Knutsen, CEO. “We couldn’t be happier to be in Atwoods stores. They are a family-owned business with a great reputation for more than 60 years.”
Using 100 percent Arabica coffee, Founding Fathers Coffee K-Cups are available at Atwoods as part of a pallet promotion in Donut Shop and Colombian flavors. For more information, visit www.foundingfatherscoffees.com.
