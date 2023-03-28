COLA moves into Wilson Hall, aims to brand building

The Northeastern State University College of Liberal Arts is settling into its new home in the newly renovated Wilson Hall.
COLA was previously spread throughout many buildings on campus, but now will have a centralized location for students, classes, and administration. The construction of the building wrapped up in April 2022, and the college promptly moved in for the fall 2022 semester.
While students are excited to move into the new building, the consensus is the building is bare and in need of branding. Dr. Dana Eversole, professor of media studies and department chair of media studies and communication, tasked the students in the capstone media studies campaigns and events class with completing the branding campaign.
"I am excited the class is working on getting donations and coming up with ideas for branding Wilson Hall," said Eversole. "The students in the class will remember they were the first students to have classes in this building."
The campaigns and events class must raise all the funds for the endeavor, as it is being accomplished independent of university funding. Abigail Nunn, campaign co-director, is taking on a large portion of the campaign responsibilities to hopefully brand a building that students feel welcome and engaged in.
"When they finished Wilson Hall last fall, I was excited to see how they had decorated it," said Nunn. "When I came in to see the bare, beige walls and empty classrooms, I was disappointed. That's why getting to work on the campaign is so exciting."
Nunn and her classmates oversee fundraising, creating design propositions and meeting with the administration to get plans finalized for the building. The project is only in the beginning phases and the group is seeking major financial support.
Students and administrators alike hope to see the building start to mold into a home for COLA students. Dr. Mike Chanslor, dean of the college of liberal arts, said he is happy Wilson Hall has become a center for activity for the student body. The addition of Flo's, a coffee shop on the first floor, has impacted the movement of students through the building. Having a welcoming space will benefit everyone who passes through.
"The building belongs to the students and faculty," said Chanslor. "Having students involved in branding the building will ensure it is inviting and that it feels like home for students and faculty. We hope it will be inviting for COLA students and general students who have classes in the building."
Students are looking to involve alumni of the college in the branding campaign. They want to honor the previous history through testimonials and photos, while still providing a welcoming space for today's students.
"I hope to raise funds through alumni and fundraisers because we want to honor previous inhabitants of Wilson and alumni of COLA by showing their experiences and their contributions to NSU in this new space," said Nunn. "Getting our alumni involved is so important because their time here shaped not only our education but every generation of students after us."
Donations for the Wilson Hall branding campaign are being accepted through nsugiving.com/donate, selecting the "other" tab and noting "Wilson Hall branding" in the comments box.
For more information or to learn other ways to give, call Eversole at 918-444-2891 or email eversole@nsuok.edu.
