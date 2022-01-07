COLD CALLING: City crews have contingency plans when temperatures plunge

Colder weather can create setbacks for some city departments, but others are specifically equipped for it.
Tahlequah Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said there are three issues his department faces during the winter season.
“Cold trucks are hard to get started after sitting overnight. Filters and fuel gel up preventing [the trucks from] starting, and the heaters take a while to defrost and keep the guys warm,” said Armstrong.
The same issue is a headache for the street department. Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said the vehicles and equipment run on diesel, and those have to be plugged in every night when it the temperature drops to a certain point.
“The frigid cold is really rough on all of the hydraulic systems, and you have to start those up and let those run for about 20 minutes to circulate all of the fluids before you take off in it,” said Smith.
Temperatures dipped into the teens last week, and that prevented many residents from placing their trash carts in accessible areas, according to Armstrong.
“We can’t go farther then 3 feet on the property and some residents are placing the cart sideways or backwards, etc. We as a department understand it’s cold, but when we reposition every cart on the block, it eats up time,” he said.
If crews fall back just 10 minutes, that could cause them to be in the way for the average commuter.
“We want to keep our trucks out of the way as soon as possible,” he said.
The other issue departments must deal with involves viruses this time of year. Armstrong said the city provided crews with proper coats and beanie hats so they can work in the bitter cold.
“We have a lot more to manage, because we all have kids as well. They bring stuff home from school, or we bring it home from work, and it’s a battle that everyone faces,” said Armstrong.
As superintendent, Armstrong and Foreman Larry Blackman will step in and fill the position of a missing crew member, when needed.
“We’re a family and we gotta help each other,” he said.
Armstrong noted that his crew works better in the warmer months, as it’s easier to find their rhythm and move around.
“Traffic is still traffic. Roads conditions change when weather begins to get wet, but cold just takes longer to warm up. We took a lot of precautions this year to avoid stalls and wait times,” Armstrong said.
Crews with the street department will typically start their days early in the summer, if the forecast calls for potentially dangerous humidity and heat. Smith said their hours fluctuate with elements of the weather, and they plan accordingly.
“We do adjust our hours when we’re working in daylight, but then when we have snow, we run two shifts: a daytime crew and a nighttime crew to have the road sanded and salted,” said Smith.
Armstrong said his department starts and finished shifts the same time every day, despite inclement weather.
“In the past, we would do that, but it only caused and residents to get trash missed because they didn’t know when to have it out. So we eliminated that and keep the hours the same year-round,” he said.
Calls to inquire about cold-weather provisions to Heather Torrento, with Parks and Recreation, were not returned by press time.
