COLD CROPS: There's still time to start gardening in Oklahoma, but just barely

Warm autumn rains and temperate winters set Oklahoma apart from northern states, which makes it possible for farmers and gardeners to sow late into the season. But planters wanting to enjoy produce in 2021 must start now.
For best results, gardeners should have started earlier this month, or even in August, but it isn’t too late to start for some kinds of produce.
“We can farm year-round in Oklahoma. That’s the great thing about winter vegetables. We’ve got several cool-season leafy greens that will grow unprotected, even through most winters,” said Lynn Brandenberger, a professor of horticulture and landscape architecture from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, who came to Tahlequah to participate in the Cherokee County Beginning Farmers and Ranchers meeting.
He said that last year, even during the February freeze, his spinach survived.
“Leafy greens like kale, maybe collards, and possibly swiss chard, don’t mind it,” said Brandenberger.
About 40 Cherokee County farmers and ranchers attended a free workshop that took place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, when guest speakers shared their insights on farming. Later in the event, attendees toured Three Springs Farms in Rose to observe their growing practices.
For those who want to plant in late October, Brandenberger recommends using transplants.
“If we get some warm days, you could probably get something by December. If you have a transplant, it may take a month. It depends on how cold and rainy it is. When it is cold, they’ll just kind of sit there and wait for a sunny day to grow,” said Brandenberger.
Those who had not put down their plants missed an opportunity for rain this week, but with the ground still wet, it is not too late to benefit from late October storms.
“We are pushing it for winter crops,” said Garrett Ford, the agriculture educator for the Cherokee County OSU Extension office in Tahlequah. “Right now, if you are going to grow any type of green or winter squash, that stuff was in the ground earlier this month. It did stay warmer for longer, so maybe it will be all right. You’d ideally have your soil test already done.”
Those who have installed high tunnels are more likely to successfully grow crops in the late fall and early winter. Unlike greenhouses, high tunnels are not ventilated and are unheated. High tunnels also allow plants to go straight into the ground, rather than in pots.
“If you are doing high tunnels, those will give you the benefit of having warmer temperatures later into the season,” said Ford.
He explained that there is a lot of meteorological variation in Oklahoma, and that Green Country has a longer growing season than the panhandle of the state.
“Up here, you could probably squeak by with just getting your greens in the ground, like radishes, turnip greens, mustard greens, collard greens, kale, kohlrabi greens, and cabbage,” said Ford.
Radishes are popular this time of year because they grow quickly. In ideal conditions, they can grow in one month, even in the late fall. Some like to plant radishes for food plots for deer.
Planting root vegetables like radishes, carrots, beets, rutabagas, potatoes, and onions is also good for breaking up the soil.
“Let’s say you are in a no-till program and you don’t use conventional tillage with a tiller; using a root crop will help break up the soil for you,” said Ford.
For those who are not interested in harvesting this fall, but want to get ahead for next season, it is never too late to plant potatoes and onions.
