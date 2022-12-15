Colder winter driving utility cost, demand

A frigid winter means higher utility bills, but small fixes around the home can help conserve energy and mitigate the increase.
Effective Dec. 1, the natural gas utility rate at Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority for the month is $8.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Jim Reagan, general manager for NOPFA, said the price of natural gas typically follows demand.
"The colder the winter, the more demand, the higher the prices on the market," said Reagan.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects colder temperatures this winter, indicated by a greater number of "heating degree days."
"On average, we expect 6% more population-weighted [heating degree days] for the winter of 2022-2023 across the United States than last winter and 2% more than the previous 10-winter average," the EIA said in its 2022 Winter Fuels Outlook.
At home, there are many adjustments that can help keep in the heat.
"Take advantage of heat from the sun, open curtains on the south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows," said Reagan. "Cover drafty windows, using a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the inside of window frames during the cold winter months."
Reagan said the biggest areas for heat loss in most homes are drafts within the walls, windows and doors.
"Find and seal leaks around utility cut-throughs for pipes, gaps around chimneys and recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets," he said. "Add caulk or weatherstripping to seal air leaks around leaky doors and windows."
Another energy-saving tip, Reagan said, is to maintain home heating systems by scheduling routine servicing, as well as replacing furnace filters once a month or as needed.
"Adjust the temperature on your thermostat to as low as comfortable when you are home and awake," he said. "Set the thermostat lower when you are asleep or out of the house, a smart or programmable thermostat can make it easy to adjust your temperature."
To lower water heating costs, Reagan suggested keeping the temperature of the water heater to the warm setting - about 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Rural residents often rely on propane for home heating. It is stored in tanks outside their homes.
Adam Buckalew of MFA Oil Co., a co-op with a location in Stilwell, said pricing information for propane is available online by the EIA and is updated weekly with statewide averages. On Nov. 7, the price for residential propane was $2.538 per gallon; $2.528 per gallon on Nov. 28; and $2.571 per gallon on Dec. 12.
This prices are higher than in previous years, including 2021, which peaked at $2.426 per gallon on March 1.
Electricity bills may also be higher this winter as well. According to a recent survey of 3,005 adults by TopCashback, 75% of Americans have decorated their homes for the holidays -- likely increasing their electricity bills.
"If you've hung holiday lights for the season, consider purchasing a smart plug with a timer," said Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback. "You can schedule your lights to turn on and off depending on your preference, allowing you to enjoy the holiday season without worrying about unexpected electricity costs from your decorations."
Many electricity-saving methods can also help conserve heat.
"Switch to blackout curtains, which act as insulation for your home to keep out extreme cold in the winter," said Gramuglia. "This will also decrease your reliance on a heater and can reduce the cost of your utility bill."
